Facts

10:32 29.03.2019

Bulgaria supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, continuation of EU sanctions policy against Russia

Bulgaria confirms the consistent support of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria Yuri Sterk during the Ukrainian-Bulgarian political consultations held in Kyiv on March 28, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the consultations, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar discussed with his Bulgarian counterpart the whole range of issues on the agenda of Ukrainian-Bulgarian relations. The parties outlined ways to further develop political dialogue, interaction on the platforms of international organizations, as well as cooperation in economic, legal and cultural humanitarian spheres," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

The sides positively noted the development of transport infrastructure between the two countries, in particular, the opening of direct flights between Kyiv and Sofia by the Ryanair airline.

Special attention was paid to practical issues of cooperation in the field of education and the protection of the rights of national minorities in Ukraine and Bulgaria.

"The Bulgarian side confirmed the consistency of its support for the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, the continuation of the EU sanctions policy against the Russian Federation, the efforts of our state and the international community to stabilize the situation in eastern Ukraine and the de-occupation of Crimea, as well as the release of Ukrainian political hostages and POW sailors," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #foreign_ministry #bulgaria #russia #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
