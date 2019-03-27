Facts

09:57 27.03.2019

Poroshenko: My ally is Ukrainian people, my opponent is Putin

Poroshenko: My ally is Ukrainian people, my opponent is Putin

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko considers President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin his political rival.

"My ally is the Ukrainian people. Who is my opponent? My opponent, and I am also not ashamed of it and say it plainly, because others are afraid to do it ... Putin is my opponent," said Poroshenko in the Freedom of Speech program on the ICTV channel on Tuesday evening.

According to Poroshenko, everything that weakens Ukraine "makes Putin stronger."

"Therefore, today we are to make a choice - whether we are for Ukraine, or we are for Russia," noted Poroshenko.

Interfax-Ukraine
