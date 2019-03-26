Facts

17:49 26.03.2019

Number of Instagram users in Ukraine grows by 50.7% in 2018 – PlusOne

Number of Instagram users in Ukraine grows by 50.7% in 2018 – PlusOne

The number of Ukrainian Instagram social network users in 2018 grew by 50.7%, to 11 million (7.4 million in 2017), according to PlusOne digital agency's posting on its website.

According to the projections, by late 2019, the Ukrainian audience of Instagram could reach Facebook figures.

"In 2018, the Instagram mobile app was number one in Ukraine in terms of downloads among social network apps," the agency said.

According to the PlusOne's study, of 42.2 million people in Ukraine, about 21.4 million use the Internet, of which 11 million use Instagram.

According to the agency, the most active Instagram users are in Chernivtsi, Kyiv and regional centers of Western Ukraine.

The leader in using Instagram, according to the study, is Chernivtsi (penetration 71.51%). Kyiv is second (68.15%), Ternopil is third (64.02%), Ivano-Frankivsk is fourth (63.73%), Lviv is fifth (63.29%). Odesa ranked sixth with a score of 60.3%. In other regional centers, the figures are below 60%. The lowest penetration of Instagram is in Mykolaiv (39.07%), Chernihiv (33.86%) and Zaporizhia (33.53%).

"Ukraine ranks 10th in the world in the number of women who use Instagram – 58.27% of the total number of Ukrainian Instagram users," PlusOne said.

At the same time, 2.6 million users log into Instagram using iOS, 8.5 million through Android, and about 100,000 use both operating systems.

The most popular terminal brands among Ukrainian Instagram users are Samsung (3 million users), Xiaomi and iPhone (2.5 million each), and Huawei (1.6 million).

PlusOne said that the study does not include data in the temporarily occupied territories of the country.

The analysis is based on data from Advertising on Facebook, Google, State Statistics Service, Factum Group, Digital 2019 reports from Hootsuite, We Are Social and Appannie.

Tags: #social_networks #instagram #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
