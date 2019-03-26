Facts

12:39 26.03.2019

Poroshenko again says Russia attempting to disrupt presidential elections in Ukraine

1 min read
Poroshenko again says Russia attempting to disrupt presidential elections in Ukraine

National Guard members must prevent attempts by Russia to disrupt presidential elections in Ukraine, President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"My first duty as president, as supreme commander, as a guarantor of constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens is to protect the will of the Ukrainian people, and your duty, military men and patriots, is to prevent attempts to disrupt the elections. The President of Ukraine will be elected by the Ukrainian people and we will do everything, so that it is transparent, in accordance with the law," Poroshenko said at the international interdepartmental multidisciplinary National Guard training center in Kyiv region on Tuesday.

Poroshenko said Russian authorities want to use the elections to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is not going to leave us alone. These days we see signs that the Kremlin wants to use the elections to destabilize the situation in Ukraine. This is not only about interference in the elections to ensure that victory for pro-Moscow candidates, it is about implementing a whole plan for disrupting the elections, turning it into an domestic conflict," he said.

The first round of Ukraine's presidential elections will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Tags: #poroshenko #russia #president #ukraine #elections
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:10 26.03.2019
Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, Zelensky and Taruta have largest election funds - CHESNO movement

Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, Zelensky and Taruta have largest election funds - CHESNO movement

17:50 26.03.2019
NBU Council recommends cutting share of govt bonds in portfolios of state-owned banks, expand profile activities

NBU Council recommends cutting share of govt bonds in portfolios of state-owned banks, expand profile activities

17:49 26.03.2019
Number of Instagram users in Ukraine grows by 50.7% in 2018 – PlusOne

Number of Instagram users in Ukraine grows by 50.7% in 2018 – PlusOne

16:20 26.03.2019
Poroshenko talks over phone with Nazarbayev

Poroshenko talks over phone with Nazarbayev

16:06 26.03.2019
EBRD could provide Ukrenergo with EUR 149 mln loan for modernization of substations

EBRD could provide Ukrenergo with EUR 149 mln loan for modernization of substations

13:42 26.03.2019
1+1 Media Group ready to defend its position in court using facts, evidence if Poroshenko files suit

1+1 Media Group ready to defend its position in court using facts, evidence if Poroshenko files suit

13:12 26.03.2019
EU offers Rada committee expert assistance for preparing bills on illegal enrichment – ambassador

EU offers Rada committee expert assistance for preparing bills on illegal enrichment – ambassador

12:11 26.03.2019
Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

11:00 26.03.2019
Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kharkiv from Aug 2

Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kharkiv from Aug 2

10:39 26.03.2019
Over 200 members of Ukraine's National Guard killed in Donbas – Interior Ministry speaker

Over 200 members of Ukraine's National Guard killed in Donbas – Interior Ministry speaker

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, Zelensky and Taruta have largest election funds - CHESNO movement

1+1 Media Group ready to defend its position in court using facts, evidence if Poroshenko files suit

EU offers Rada committee expert assistance for preparing bills on illegal enrichment – ambassador

Over 200 members of Ukraine's National Guard killed in Donbas – Interior Ministry speaker

European Anti-Fraud Office: Poroshenko not under investigation

LATEST

European Anti-Fraud Office: Poroshenko not under investigation

Two Ukrainian soldiers injured in Donbas on Monday – Joint Forces Operation

Ukraine's border guard service denies U.S. special forces arrival

Ex-managers of Ukrspeсexport, embezzling $24 mln in 2012-2014, notified of new suspicion

National Police take election commissions under round the clock guard

Kyiv urges Moscow to swap prisoners '25 for 25'

Marchuk: ORLO says it doesn't open Zolote checkpoint because its territory wasn't cleared of mines for three years from their side

There are 75 Ukrainian women with children in difficult conditions in Syria asking to help return them to Ukraine – Chubarov

Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

Poroshenko says he is ready to accept any choice of Ukrainian people

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD