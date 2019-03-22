Resolution of Russian-Ukrainian gas issues could be sped up – Ukrainian opposition politicians after meeting with Medvedev, Miller

The Russian authorities are demonstrating the mood to resolve gas supply issues with Ukraine swiftly and favoring the idea of setting up a joint gas transit consortium, Yuriy Boiko, a Ukrainian presidential candidate and the leader of the Opposition Platform-For Life, said after meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday.

The meeting, which focused on bilateral gas cooperation, also involved another Ukrainian politician, Viktor Medvedchuk, and the Gazprom chief Alexei Miller.

"Judging by the mood of the Russian Federation and of the head of government, Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev, and the Gazprom chief, we are moving forward very fast and efficiently for the benefit of Ukrainian and Russian citizens," Boiko said when asked about temporal parameters relating to a return to supplying Ukraine with Russian natural gas and the two countries setting up a gas transit consortium.

Both sides are keen on it, he said. "At any rate, from our side this initiative was, is and will be," the presidential candidate said.

For his part, Medvedchuk noted that this depended on the parties' political will.

"What started today – the negotiating process – I think it could be sped up if all parties realize that there is no other way. We understand that and will try to inform any government that this is an extremely vital need for the country," Medvedchuk said.