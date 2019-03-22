Facts

18:32 22.03.2019

Resolution of Russian-Ukrainian gas issues could be sped up – Ukrainian opposition politicians after meeting with Medvedev, Miller

2 min read
Resolution of Russian-Ukrainian gas issues could be sped up – Ukrainian opposition politicians after meeting with Medvedev, Miller

The Russian authorities are demonstrating the mood to resolve gas supply issues with Ukraine swiftly and favoring the idea of setting up a joint gas transit consortium, Yuriy Boiko, a Ukrainian presidential candidate and the leader of the Opposition Platform-For Life, said after meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday.

The meeting, which focused on bilateral gas cooperation, also involved another Ukrainian politician, Viktor Medvedchuk, and the Gazprom chief Alexei Miller.

"Judging by the mood of the Russian Federation and of the head of government, Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev, and the Gazprom chief, we are moving forward very fast and efficiently for the benefit of Ukrainian and Russian citizens," Boiko said when asked about temporal parameters relating to a return to supplying Ukraine with Russian natural gas and the two countries setting up a gas transit consortium.

Both sides are keen on it, he said. "At any rate, from our side this initiative was, is and will be," the presidential candidate said.

For his part, Medvedchuk noted that this depended on the parties' political will.

"What started today – the negotiating process – I think it could be sped up if all parties realize that there is no other way. We understand that and will try to inform any government that this is an extremely vital need for the country," Medvedchuk said.

Tags: #boiko #miller #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:22 22.03.2019
Ukraine imports gas for $56.8 mln in Jan – statistics

Ukraine imports gas for $56.8 mln in Jan – statistics

17:58 21.03.2019
Cabinet expects Naftogaz to increase gas production by 10.3% in 2019

Cabinet expects Naftogaz to increase gas production by 10.3% in 2019

16:16 19.03.2019
Energy market regulator completes first inspections of regional gas suppliers, companies preparing objections

Energy market regulator completes first inspections of regional gas suppliers, companies preparing objections

16:01 14.03.2019
Naftogaz head foresees decline in price of imported gas below figure regulated by PSO for public in April

Naftogaz head foresees decline in price of imported gas below figure regulated by PSO for public in April

09:53 12.03.2019
Price of gas will be halved – Tymoshenko

Price of gas will be halved – Tymoshenko

15:04 06.03.2019
Ukraine to hold tender to develop Black Sea shelf section under PSA under proposal of U.S. Frontera

Ukraine to hold tender to develop Black Sea shelf section under PSA under proposal of U.S. Frontera

17:07 05.03.2019
Tymoshenko: court's ruling on illegality of first gas price increase means that the rest increases are also illegal

Tymoshenko: court's ruling on illegality of first gas price increase means that the rest increases are also illegal

09:48 05.03.2019
Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

15:46 04.03.2019
Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

17:53 28.02.2019
Regulator approves draft amendments to GTS code regarding access to pipelines

Regulator approves draft amendments to GTS code regarding access to pipelines

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Tycoon Kolomoisky denies he financially supports Zelensky, Tymoshenko

Medvedchuk meets with Medvedev, refuses to comment on possible meeting with Putin

NABU officers did not collect materials on Manafort – bureau

Nearly two dozen attacks on water supply systems in Donbas recorded since year's start – UNICEF

Five Ukrainian servicemen killed, 15 wounded in Donbas since truce announcement on March 8 – Ukraine's TCG rep

LATEST

Tycoon Kolomoisky denies he financially supports Zelensky, Tymoshenko

Medvedchuk meets with Medvedev, refuses to comment on possible meeting with Putin

NABU officers did not collect materials on Manafort – bureau

NABU adds evidence, electronic correspondence from journalist investigation to defense industry corruption case – Kholodnytsky

Nearly two dozen attacks on water supply systems in Donbas recorded since year's start – UNICEF

Five Ukrainian servicemen killed, 15 wounded in Donbas since truce announcement on March 8 – Ukraine's TCG rep

Mission of OSCE PA observers at Ukraine elections to be headed by Ilkka Kanerva, Doris Barnett

Water supply companies state critical situation with supply of power, ask NSDC, govt to interfere

SBU prevents terrorist act in Kharkiv metro, detains person suspected of leaving explosive device at station

Pavlo Hryb announces hunger strike

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD