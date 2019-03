One soldier of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has been killed, another wounded as a result of attacks by Russia-led mercenaries on Thursday.

"One Ukrainian soldier has been killed, another wounded as a result of shelling attacks by Russia-led armed groups. The defending units responded to the enemy's shelling with fire weapons on duty. Casualties of the adversary are being clarified," the JFO said in its update as of 18:00 published on Facebook.