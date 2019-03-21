Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day
Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch have discussed the issues of ensuring fair and transparent presidential elections in Ukraine on March 31.
"At a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, we've discussed topical issues of ensuring fair and transparent elections, security and preventing provocations at polling stations during the voting," Avakov wrote on his Twitter on Thursday.