17:24 18.03.2019

Fake firms depositing money with PrivatBank to buy votes for Poroshenko – Batkivschyna

Fictitious firms have been depositing money with PrivatBank, Ukraine's largest bank, to buy votes in favor of incumbent President Petro Poroshenko in the upcoming presidential election, Serhiy Sobolev, a deputy head of the Batkivschyna parliamentary faction, said on Monday.

"It's turned out in the past several days – I think this is going to be another bomb to explode in the country – that it's precisely through branches of PrivatBank, which was once privatized and then nationalized, that President Poroshenko and his team have imported hundreds of millions of hryvnias in order to bribe voters," Sobolev said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of the leaders of Verkhovna Rada factions and groups.

"All kinds of data concerning a number of regions are available. The names of fictitious firms through which all of this is being imported have been uncovered," he said.

"Why is this being done? Come to any of Poroshenko's campaign tents. No campaigning. Nothing except personal data they are collecting and the distribution of money to millions of our fellow countrymen," Sobolev said.

Tags: #elections #poroshenko #privatbank #batkivschyna #sobolev
