Facts

14:33 18.03.2019

Zelensky's associates to keep parallel count of votes in Ukrainian presidential election

1 min read
Zelensky's associates to keep parallel count of votes in Ukrainian presidential election

The team of Ukrainian entertainer Volodymyr Zelensky, who is running for president, will keep a parallel count of the votes in the upcoming presidential election.

"We will keep a parallel vote count and broadcast it online," Zelensky's team said on Facebook.

The official results of the first round of the presidential election should be announced within ten days after voting, i.e. no later than April 10, while preliminary results could become available in the early hours of April 1, it said.

The Central Elections Commission's official report will be published in the newspapers Holos Ukrainy and Uriadovy Kurier on April 13.

The presidential election in Ukraine is scheduled for March 31.

Tags: #votes #elections #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:24 18.03.2019
Fake firms depositing money with PrivatBank to buy votes for Poroshenko – Batkivschyna

Fake firms depositing money with PrivatBank to buy votes for Poroshenko – Batkivschyna

14:42 18.03.2019
Tymoshenko promises to bring Poroshenko, his entourage to justice

Tymoshenko promises to bring Poroshenko, his entourage to justice

12:59 18.03.2019
Poroshenko confident of his victory in elections, declaring them 'honest'

Poroshenko confident of his victory in elections, declaring them 'honest'

11:57 18.03.2019
Most financial experts expect no change in speed in reforms after elections – express poll by CFA Society Ukraine

Most financial experts expect no change in speed in reforms after elections – express poll by CFA Society Ukraine

09:30 18.03.2019
Poroshenko vows not to allow presidential election in Ukraine to be disrupted

Poroshenko vows not to allow presidential election in Ukraine to be disrupted

14:56 16.03.2019
Taruta announces support for Tymoshenko at presidential elections

Taruta announces support for Tymoshenko at presidential elections

16:10 15.03.2019
Interior ministry not expecting widespread bomb scares at polling places on election day on March 31

Interior ministry not expecting widespread bomb scares at polling places on election day on March 31

14:34 15.03.2019
Russia proposes 24 candidates for ODIHR monitors of Ukrainian election

Russia proposes 24 candidates for ODIHR monitors of Ukrainian election

13:53 15.03.2019
About 47,000 soldiers to vote at Ukraine's presidential elections at special voting stations in JFO zone – CEC

About 47,000 soldiers to vote at Ukraine's presidential elections at special voting stations in JFO zone – CEC

10:38 15.03.2019
Zelensky says YouTube has unblocked his channel

Zelensky says YouTube has unblocked his channel

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fake firms depositing money with PrivatBank to buy votes for Poroshenko – Batkivschyna

NATO urges Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine

Poroshenko to raise Ukraine-EU power interconnection project at meetings with EU leaders on March 20

Poroshenko confident of his victory in elections, declaring them 'honest'

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid Donbas hostilities on Monday – Defense ministry

LATEST

Jailed journalist Vyshinsky moved from Kherson to Kyiv on March 14

Some 30,000 people got measles in Ukraine, 11 died from it since beginning of year

Only Boeing 737 MAX in operation in Kazakhstan to remain grounded pending probe into Ethiopia crash

NATO urges Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine

Poroshenko to raise Ukraine-EU power interconnection project at meetings with EU leaders on March 20

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid Donbas hostilities on Monday – Defense ministry

Canadian Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to release political prisoners, lift ban on Mejlis in Crimea

SBU unmasks Crimea native compromised by Russian special forces

Klimkin stands for introduction of dual citizenship for Ukrainian Diaspora

EU makes statement in connection with 5th anniversary of Crimea's illegal annexation by Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD