Zelensky's associates to keep parallel count of votes in Ukrainian presidential election

The team of Ukrainian entertainer Volodymyr Zelensky, who is running for president, will keep a parallel count of the votes in the upcoming presidential election.

"We will keep a parallel vote count and broadcast it online," Zelensky's team said on Facebook.

The official results of the first round of the presidential election should be announced within ten days after voting, i.e. no later than April 10, while preliminary results could become available in the early hours of April 1, it said.

The Central Elections Commission's official report will be published in the newspapers Holos Ukrainy and Uriadovy Kurier on April 13.

The presidential election in Ukraine is scheduled for March 31.