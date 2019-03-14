Zelensky climbs in opinion poll, Tymoshenko unchanged, Poroshenko slides – Sofia survey

Some 23.1% of Ukrainians polled who said they planned to vote in the first round of Ukraine's presidential elections said they would support showman Volodymyr Zelensky in the first round, Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko would enjoy the support of 14% and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko 12.4%. These are the results of a survey conducted by the Sofia Social Research Center from March 4-11.

According to the survey, 12% of respondents would vote for candidate from Opposition Platform – For Life Yuriy Boiko, 7.4% for Civil Position Party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko and 4.5% for Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko.

The previous Sofia poll conducted from February 26 to March 4 showed support for Zelensky at 20.3%, Tymoshenko at 13.9%, Poroshenko at 13.1%, Boiko at 11.7%, Hrytsenko at 7.1%, and Liashko at 4.6%.

Some 63.9% of the people surveyed said they would definitely vote, with 21.8% saying they would probably vote.

If parliamentary elections were held in the near future, some 19.2% of Ukrainians would vote for the Servant of the People party led by Zelensky, 13.9% for Batkivschyna, 10.9% for Opposition Bloc – For Life, 10.3% for the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko Solidarity, and 6.8% for Civil Position Party.

Polls results indicate five political parties would overcome the five-percent barrier to be represented in parliament.

Some 4.4% of respondents support Liashko's Radical Party, 2% would vote for the Opposition Bloc, 1.8% for the Svoboda Party, 1.2% for the Samopomich, 1.2% for the Nashi (Ours) Party, and 1.1% for the UKROP Party.

The survey was conducted throughout Ukraine, except in Russia-occupied Crimea and Russia-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Some 2,014 persons took part in the survey. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.