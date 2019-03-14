Facts

13:25 14.03.2019

Zelensky climbs in opinion poll, Tymoshenko unchanged, Poroshenko slides – Sofia survey

2 min read
Zelensky climbs in opinion poll, Tymoshenko unchanged, Poroshenko slides – Sofia survey

Some 23.1% of Ukrainians polled who said they planned to vote in the first round of Ukraine's presidential elections said they would support showman Volodymyr Zelensky in the first round, Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko would enjoy the support of 14% and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko 12.4%. These are the results of a survey conducted by the Sofia Social Research Center from March 4-11.

According to the survey, 12% of respondents would vote for candidate from Opposition Platform – For Life Yuriy Boiko, 7.4% for Civil Position Party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko and 4.5% for Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko.

The previous Sofia poll conducted from February 26 to March 4 showed support for Zelensky at 20.3%, Tymoshenko at 13.9%, Poroshenko at 13.1%, Boiko at 11.7%, Hrytsenko at 7.1%, and Liashko at 4.6%.

Some 63.9% of the people surveyed said they would definitely vote, with 21.8% saying they would probably vote.

If parliamentary elections were held in the near future, some 19.2% of Ukrainians would vote for the Servant of the People party led by Zelensky, 13.9% for Batkivschyna, 10.9% for Opposition Bloc – For Life, 10.3% for the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko Solidarity, and 6.8% for Civil Position Party.

Polls results indicate five political parties would overcome the five-percent barrier to be represented in parliament.

Some 4.4% of respondents support Liashko's Radical Party, 2% would vote for the Opposition Bloc, 1.8% for the Svoboda Party, 1.2% for the Samopomich, 1.2% for the Nashi (Ours) Party, and 1.1% for the UKROP Party.

The survey was conducted throughout Ukraine, except in Russia-occupied Crimea and Russia-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Some 2,014 persons took part in the survey. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

Tags: #survey #elections #poroshenko #tymoshenko #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:28 14.03.2019
Poroshenko dismisses Foreign Intelligence Service head Bozhko

Poroshenko dismisses Foreign Intelligence Service head Bozhko

16:53 14.03.2019
Tusk, Poroshenko to meet in Brussels on March 20 - European Council website

Tusk, Poroshenko to meet in Brussels on March 20 - European Council website

10:07 14.03.2019
Poroshenko to visit JFO zone in Donbas on Thursday to meet military volunteers

Poroshenko to visit JFO zone in Donbas on Thursday to meet military volunteers

15:17 13.03.2019
Ukraine testing latest missiles - Poroshenko

Ukraine testing latest missiles - Poroshenko

14:19 13.03.2019
ENEMO says conditions exist for holding democratic elections in Ukraine, despite violations

ENEMO says conditions exist for holding democratic elections in Ukraine, despite violations

13:43 13.03.2019
Poroshenko dismisses head of SBU in Sumy region – decree

Poroshenko dismisses head of SBU in Sumy region – decree

10:55 12.03.2019
Ukroboronprom should be audited by one of four globally known audit companies to build trust – Poroshenko

Ukroboronprom should be audited by one of four globally known audit companies to build trust – Poroshenko

09:53 12.03.2019
Price of gas will be halved – Tymoshenko

Price of gas will be halved – Tymoshenko

17:28 11.03.2019
Ukraine's Cabinet preparing sanctions against foreign observers of Russian presidential election in Crimea

Ukraine's Cabinet preparing sanctions against foreign observers of Russian presidential election in Crimea

16:55 11.03.2019
Greminger: Let us focus on making our utmost to create an environment that will allow free and fair elections

Greminger: Let us focus on making our utmost to create an environment that will allow free and fair elections

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko dismisses Foreign Intelligence Service head Bozhko

Ihor Hladkovsky was participant in illegal defense industry deals – Prosecutor general

Turchynov greets Ukrainian soldiers on Volunteer Fighter Day

Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

Poroshenko to visit JFO zone in Donbas on Thursday to meet military volunteers

LATEST

Ryanair will operate flights from Kyiv to Katowice from Oct 30

Russian investigators believe Whelan spied for U.S. special services – lawyer

Ihor Hladkovsky was participant in illegal defense industry deals – Prosecutor general

Administrative court suspends hearing SBI director Truba appointment case until lustration case settled

Water supply system in Donetsk region cannot be divided – Ministry of occupied areas

Turchynov greets Ukrainian soldiers on Volunteer Fighter Day

Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

Some 45 aerial bombs destroyed in Ukraine in 2019 – Emergency situation service

Russia's FSB blocks all channels for delivering component parts for Ukraine's defense industry – Lutsenko

Ukrainian consul to visit jailed sailors in Russia this week – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD