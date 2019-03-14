Facts

10:07 14.03.2019

Poroshenko to visit JFO zone in Donbas on Thursday to meet military volunteers

1 min read
Poroshenko to visit JFO zone in Donbas on Thursday to meet military volunteers

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has announced he will visit to the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on Thursday to meet with Ukrainian military volunteers.

"Now I'm leaving for the front by plane from here to also visit our volunteers," he said in Kyiv, speaking on the occasion of Ukrainian Volunteer Fighter Day.

He recalled that a mass volunteer movement was founded on March 14, 2014, it became "the driving force of the new Ukrainian army."

According to Poroshenko, 162 volunteer fighters were given state awards, 23 of them, including Hero of Ukraine General Serhiy Kulchytsky, were awarded posthumously.

The president also noted that the former volunteer divisions had been integrated into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine and other law-enforcement units.

Tags: #donbas #poroshenko #president #volunteers #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:28 14.03.2019
Poroshenko dismisses Foreign Intelligence Service head Bozhko

Poroshenko dismisses Foreign Intelligence Service head Bozhko

16:53 14.03.2019
Tusk, Poroshenko to meet in Brussels on March 20 - European Council website

Tusk, Poroshenko to meet in Brussels on March 20 - European Council website

13:25 14.03.2019
Zelensky climbs in opinion poll, Tymoshenko unchanged, Poroshenko slides – Sofia survey

Zelensky climbs in opinion poll, Tymoshenko unchanged, Poroshenko slides – Sofia survey

17:13 13.03.2019
Grenade kills two Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas

Grenade kills two Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas

15:17 13.03.2019
Ukraine testing latest missiles - Poroshenko

Ukraine testing latest missiles - Poroshenko

13:43 13.03.2019
Poroshenko dismisses head of SBU in Sumy region – decree

Poroshenko dismisses head of SBU in Sumy region – decree

10:55 12.03.2019
Ukroboronprom should be audited by one of four globally known audit companies to build trust – Poroshenko

Ukroboronprom should be audited by one of four globally known audit companies to build trust – Poroshenko

14:20 11.03.2019
SBU receives more evidence of Russia's involvement in fighting in Donbas

SBU receives more evidence of Russia's involvement in fighting in Donbas

11:19 11.03.2019
Poroshenko expects Russia to release Ukrainian sailors after Ukrainian election

Poroshenko expects Russia to release Ukrainian sailors after Ukrainian election

11:17 11.03.2019
Russia-led occupation forces abiding by ceasefire regime in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia-led occupation forces abiding by ceasefire regime in Donbas – JFO HQ

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko dismisses Foreign Intelligence Service head Bozhko

Ihor Hladkovsky was participant in illegal defense industry deals – Prosecutor general

Turchynov greets Ukrainian soldiers on Volunteer Fighter Day

Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

Some 45 aerial bombs destroyed in Ukraine in 2019 – Emergency situation service

LATEST

Ryanair will operate flights from Kyiv to Katowice from Oct 30

Russian investigators believe Whelan spied for U.S. special services – lawyer

Ihor Hladkovsky was participant in illegal defense industry deals – Prosecutor general

Administrative court suspends hearing SBI director Truba appointment case until lustration case settled

Water supply system in Donetsk region cannot be divided – Ministry of occupied areas

Turchynov greets Ukrainian soldiers on Volunteer Fighter Day

Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

Some 45 aerial bombs destroyed in Ukraine in 2019 – Emergency situation service

Russia's FSB blocks all channels for delivering component parts for Ukraine's defense industry – Lutsenko

Ukrainian consul to visit jailed sailors in Russia this week – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD