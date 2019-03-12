Price of gas will be halved – Tymoshenko

The decision to at least halve the price of gas for the population will be one of the first steps taken by the new government and, as a result, the tariffs for heat and hot water will decrease, the Batkivschyna Party's press service has reported.

"The decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, which recognized the increase in gas prices by the government in 2016 as unjustified and illegal, will help revise the price of gas," Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivschyna party, said on the air of Ukraina TV Channel.

Tymoshenko noted that the needs of people should be covered by the gas of Ukrainian production, and its cost should be UAH 3.50 but not UAH 8.55.

"We took the accounting documents of a state-owned company that produces Ukrainian natural gas. We see that if to take the cost of gas production, transportation to people, if we take taxes, we need to pay for gas production and 30% of profit so that the industry could develop to extract more natural gas, the price of gas is UAH 3.50," Tymoshenko said.

She also said that the decision to reduce gas prices would be made during the first days after the victory of her team in the elections.