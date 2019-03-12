Facts

09:53 12.03.2019

Price of gas will be halved – Tymoshenko

2 min read
Price of gas will be halved – Tymoshenko

The decision to at least halve the price of gas for the population will be one of the first steps taken by the new government and, as a result, the tariffs for heat and hot water will decrease, the Batkivschyna Party's press service has reported.

"The decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, which recognized the increase in gas prices by the government in 2016 as unjustified and illegal, will help revise the price of gas," Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivschyna party, said on the air of Ukraina TV Channel.

Tymoshenko noted that the needs of people should be covered by the gas of Ukrainian production, and its cost should be UAH 3.50 but not UAH 8.55.

"We took the accounting documents of a state-owned company that produces Ukrainian natural gas. We see that if to take the cost of gas production, transportation to people, if we take taxes, we need to pay for gas production and 30% of profit so that the industry could develop to extract more natural gas, the price of gas is UAH 3.50," Tymoshenko said.

She also said that the decision to reduce gas prices would be made during the first days after the victory of her team in the elections.

Tags: #price_of_gas #tymoshenko #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:43 08.03.2019
Court arrests second suspect in bribing candidate for presidency Tymoshenko

Court arrests second suspect in bribing candidate for presidency Tymoshenko

12:19 08.03.2019
"Budapest plus" talks format is the path to peace in Ukraine – Tymoshenko

"Budapest plus" talks format is the path to peace in Ukraine – Tymoshenko

16:09 07.03.2019
Lutsenko: MP from Batkivschyna Party Dubil behind attempt to blackmail, bribe presidential candidate Yuriy Tymoshenko

Lutsenko: MP from Batkivschyna Party Dubil behind attempt to blackmail, bribe presidential candidate Yuriy Tymoshenko

15:22 07.03.2019
Yulia Tymoshenko demands name of Yuriy Tymoshenko be removed from ballots

Yulia Tymoshenko demands name of Yuriy Tymoshenko be removed from ballots

15:04 06.03.2019
Ukraine to hold tender to develop Black Sea shelf section under PSA under proposal of U.S. Frontera

Ukraine to hold tender to develop Black Sea shelf section under PSA under proposal of U.S. Frontera

17:07 05.03.2019
Tymoshenko: court's ruling on illegality of first gas price increase means that the rest increases are also illegal

Tymoshenko: court's ruling on illegality of first gas price increase means that the rest increases are also illegal

09:48 05.03.2019
Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

15:46 04.03.2019
Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

17:53 28.02.2019
Regulator approves draft amendments to GTS code regarding access to pipelines

Regulator approves draft amendments to GTS code regarding access to pipelines

11:31 26.02.2019
Tymoshenko wants to initiate impeachment of the president

Tymoshenko wants to initiate impeachment of the president

AD

HOT NEWS

SAPO asks Prosecutor General to hold MPs Skuratovsky (Radical Party), Dzenzersky (People's Front) criminally liable

Ukroboronprom should be audited by one of four globally known audit companies to build trust – Poroshenko

Ukraine's Cabinet preparing sanctions against foreign observers of Russian presidential election in Crimea

Russian-registered Crimean museums are 'improper plaintiffs' in 'Scythian gold' case – Ukrainian officials

Kyiv District Administrative Court opens case involving Avakov's non-compliance with requirements of govt. members

LATEST

SAPO asks Prosecutor General to hold MPs Skuratovsky (Radical Party), Dzenzersky (People's Front) criminally liable

SkyUp airline begins selling tickets to Armenia and Bulgaria

Ukroboronprom should be audited by one of four globally known audit companies to build trust – Poroshenko

Ukrainian Ambassador on Wehrschutz's entry ban: He did not abide by Ukrainian legislation

Ukraine's Cabinet preparing sanctions against foreign observers of Russian presidential election in Crimea

Russian-registered Crimean museums are 'improper plaintiffs' in 'Scythian gold' case – Ukrainian officials

SBU receives more evidence of Russia's involvement in fighting in Donbas

Kyiv District Administrative Court opens case involving Avakov's non-compliance with requirements of govt. members

OSCE General Secretary regrets ban on Russian observers at Ukrainian elections, calls for free, fair election

Peacekeeping mission in eastern Ukraine must help fulfillment of Minsk agreements – OSCE General Secretary

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD