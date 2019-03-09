NABU chief predicts appearance of bogus stories against NABU due to Ukroboronprom abuse case

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk predicts that manipulations against the bureau will appear due to abuse of office in the Ukroboronprom state concern based on information from Yevhen Shevchenko who was linked to NABU, but never was staff member of the bureau.

"Due to the fact that, according to our information, another bogus story is being prepared, manipulation regarding this issue [the transfer of criminal proceedings for abuse in the Ukroboronprom concern to NABU from the military prosecutor's office] and regarding NABU. Shevchenko is the person who never worked for NABU, but he also collaborated with NABU detectives in a number of criminal proceedings," Sytnyk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday, March 7.

Sytnyk said that cooperation with Shevchenko was registered in confidentiality contracts.

He also denied accusations against NABU that the bureau had not responded to the abuse at Ukroboronprom for two years.

"One of the people's deputies showed a letter to the military prosecutor's office, which sent a number of materials to NABU," Sytnyk said.

He said that from the criminal proceedings, which, according to his data, will remain in the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine, 87 pages were taken and sent to NABU. These materials concerned Shevchenko's correspondence with individuals.

"With regard to cooperation with Shevchenko, we are talking about three cases, and other special tasks or other cooperation within the confidential cooperation were not implemented," the NABU director said, admitting that some actions of Shevchenko outside cooperation with the bureau could be "subject to possible speculation."