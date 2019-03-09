Poroshenko would not allow corrupt officials to profit at expense of budget

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that he will make corrupt officials to return all stolen funds to the national budget.

"The extremely important and very difficult task is to close the Armed Forces from politicians who slander the five-year achievements of the entire defense industry in the hope that they will gain at least some electoral points for indiscriminate criticism and protect it [the industry] from attempts of corrupt officials, dishonest traders to profit at the expense of the military budget. I declare that I will not give [them anything]! Everyone will be held accountable... Every penny stolen from the budget will be brought and returned for sure," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the Regional Development Council in Cherkasy region on Saturday.

He again said that neither the names, nor the positions, nor the acquaintances will protect and cover corrupt officials.