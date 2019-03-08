Facts

12:19 08.03.2019

"Budapest plus" talks format is the path to peace in Ukraine – Tymoshenko

Leader of the Batkivschyna Party, presidential candidate of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko believes that negotiations in the Budapest + format will bring the victorious peace to the country, the press service of the Batkivschyna said.

"The new format of negotiations, Budapest Plus, is the path to peace in Ukraine. And the new president will start introducing it right after the elections," Tymoshenko said in the Right to Power program on the 1 + 1 channel.

According to her, "The Minsk negotiation process is at a deadlock, so it is necessary to immediately change the strategy for achieving peace in Ukraine."

Yulia Tymoshenko is convinced that the government should refer to the Budapest Memorandum, signed in 1994, when Ukraine abandoned the world's third largest nuclear potential in exchange for guarantees to preserve its borders.

She also noted that "the Budapest Memorandum is an international law recognized by the world."

