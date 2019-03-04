Facts

17:48 04.03.2019

NABU detains incumbent, former directors of Spetstechnoexport on suspicion of embezzling $2.2 mln

NABU detains incumbent, former directors of Spetstechnoexport on suspicion of embezzling $2.2 mln

 The National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine (SAPO) have detained the incumbent and former directors of State Specialized Industrial Enterprise Spetstechnoexport, which is part of the state Ukroboronprom Concern, on suspicion of embezzling $2.2 million.

They were detained on Monday, March 4, NABU said on Facebook on the same day.

"Three more former officials of the state-owned enterprise were also detained," it said.

Tags: #spetstechnoexport #nabu #sapo
