Facts

13:00 28.02.2019

Ukrainian ships currently not passing through Kerch Strait – State border service

2 min read
Ukrainian ships currently not passing through Kerch Strait – State border service

Ukrainian ships currently do not cross the Kerch Strait, and foreign ships pass freely, Ukraine's State Border Service Spokesman Oleh Slobodian has said.

"Vessels flying the Ukrainian flag, as a rule, practically do not pass through the Kerch Strait. As for foreign ships, now, under pressure from the international community, the Russian Federation lets them pass more freely, with fewer obstacles, to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov," Slobodian said during a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said Russia this year detained and inspected 67 foreign ships moving to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov.

As earlier reported, on November 25, 2018, Russian border guards used weapons to stop three Ukrainian naval vessels, the Yany Kapu tug and the Berdiansk and the Nikopol armored gunboats, which were traveling from Odesa to Mariupol in the Kerch Strait. The vessels were escorted to Kerch. Three sailors were injured.

The vessels were convoyed to Kerch, and 24 Ukrainians who were on them were arrested and accused of "illegally crossing the border" and charged with "conspiracy by a group of persons or an organized group to illegally cross the border using violence or the threat to use violence." If found guilty, they could face up to six years in prison.

In late November, the Ukrainians were transferred to Moscow. The court extended all the Ukrainians' arrests until April 24.

Kyiv calls the detained sailors prisoners of war and has demanded their release.

Tags: #sea_of_azov #kerch_strait
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:01 28.02.2019
Ukraine signs protocol on fish catch in Azov Sea with Russia

Ukraine signs protocol on fish catch in Azov Sea with Russia

13:36 28.02.2019
Health of Ukrainian POWs satisfactory, no complaints about prison conditions – Ukraine's foreign ministry

Health of Ukrainian POWs satisfactory, no complaints about prison conditions – Ukraine's foreign ministry

10:22 27.02.2019
Russia must return POWs, fulfill Minsk accords – Volker

Russia must return POWs, fulfill Minsk accords – Volker

09:48 27.02.2019
Ukraine counts on EU support for projects to develop Azov and Black Sea region

Ukraine counts on EU support for projects to develop Azov and Black Sea region

13:40 25.02.2019
Seven more Russian military officers notified of suspicion in attack on Ukrainian sailors in Kerch Strait

Seven more Russian military officers notified of suspicion in attack on Ukrainian sailors in Kerch Strait

11:25 25.02.2019
EIB ready to join projects aimed at assisting Azov area in Ukraine

EIB ready to join projects aimed at assisting Azov area in Ukraine

12:24 23.02.2019
Poroshenko: We should increase NATO presence in Black Sea due to Russian aggression

Poroshenko: We should increase NATO presence in Black Sea due to Russian aggression

17:05 18.02.2019
EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

16:01 18.02.2019
EU Council approves so-called Azov package of sanctions against Russia

EU Council approves so-called Azov package of sanctions against Russia

13:11 18.02.2019
Ukrainian Lunch participants in Munich call on Russia to release POW Ukrainian sailors

Ukrainian Lunch participants in Munich call on Russia to release POW Ukrainian sailors

AD

HOT NEWS

Turchynov denies fake reports about assassination

Family ties, position will not protect officials from punishment if illegal purchases of army equipment confirmed – Poroshenko

EC to analyze in detail Ukrainian Constitutional Court's decision on illegal enrichment

Constitutional Court's decision on unconstitutionality of Criminal Code article on illegal enrichment was taken without pressure and threats – court head

Poroshenko says he submits bill on criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment to Rada

LATEST

Turchynov denies fake reports about assassination

Family ties, position will not protect officials from punishment if illegal purchases of army equipment confirmed – Poroshenko

EC to analyze in detail Ukrainian Constitutional Court's decision on illegal enrichment

Constitutional Court's decision on unconstitutionality of Criminal Code article on illegal enrichment was taken without pressure and threats – court head

NABU on Constitution Court's decision: Cases on illicit enrichment will be closed, resumption of investigations impossible

More than 150 Ukrainian sailors under arrest in Italy, 186 in Greece – Foreign ministry

Poroshenko says he submits bill on criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment to Rada

Law banning Russian citizens from being observers at elections in Ukraine enters into force

Poroshenko promises new bill on punishment for illicit enrichment as soon as Constitutional Court publishes its decision

State Bureau of Investigations summons MP Dubil for questioning on Thursday on voters bribing case – Lutsenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD