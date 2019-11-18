Ukrainian Navy confirms Russia's return of ships seized in Kerch Strait year ago

The Ukrainian Navy has confirmed that the Nikopol and Berdiansk gunships and the Yany Kapu tugboat detained by Russian border guards in the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018, are on their way home.

"The process of returning Ukraine's Nikopol and Berdiansk gunships and Yany Kapu tugboat from the Black Sea has begun today, on November 18. As of this moment, the Ukrainian Titan and Haydamaky tugboats and the Sapfir search-and-rescue boat are moving toward mainland Ukraine together with the gunships and the tug," the Ukrainian Navy command said in a statement on Facebook on Monday.