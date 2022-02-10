Ukraine's MFA protests over Russia's decision to block part of Black, Azov Seas, Kerch Strait waters

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine strongly protests against the decision of Russia to block part of the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait waters under the pretext of conducting naval exercises.

"Unprecedented coverage of maneuvers makes navigation in both seas virtually impossible. In essence, this is a significant and unjustified complication of international shipping, especially trade, which can cause complex economic and social consequences, especially for the ports of Ukraine," the MFA said in the statement.

It is noted that such aggressive actions of Russia as part of its hybrid war against Ukraine are unacceptable. They demonstrate an open disregard for the norms and principles of international law, in particular the UN Charter, resolutions of the UN General Assembly and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"Ukraine is closely working with the partners, primarily those of the Black Sea region, to ensure that such actions of the Russian side receive a proper assessment and response," the ministry said.