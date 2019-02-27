Facts

10:22 27.02.2019

Russia must return POWs, fulfill Minsk accords – Volker

2 min read
Russia must return POWs, fulfill Minsk accords – Volker

The Russian Federation should immediately release Ukrainian POW sailors, Kurt Volker, the Special Representative of the U.S. Department of State for Ukraine Negotiations has said.

There are no legal grounds for Russia to hold these sailors. They must be returned home to their families immediately, he told reporters during the International Forum "Occupied Crimea: Five Years of Resistance" in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Volker also noted that the Russian Federation must comply with the Minsk agreements.

He said it is very important for Russia to begin fulfilling the Minsk agreements in the east of Ukraine, including conditions that it does not fulfill, a cease-fire regime, the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the disbandment of illegal military formations, the withdrawal of foreign military groups, the provision of access to receive humanitarian aid and unhindered access to observers of the OSCE Special Mission, so that they could work in this territory, and so on and so forth.

According to Volker, Ukraine should hold elections in due time and grant special status to Donbas under the Ukrainian Constitution, as well as conduct an amnesty for the crimes that were committed "during the conflict."

The special envoy of the U.S. Department of State for Ukraine said that now we are faced with a situation where Russia denies its involvement in the conflict. The war continues and we cannot end it, he said.

We continue to negotiate with Russia. I hope that progress on these basic security issues will be achieved during our communication with the Russian side, and through the Normandy format as well, Volker added.

Tags: #sea_of_azov #sailors #volker
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:18 27.02.2019
U.S. to support Ukraine regardless of election results – Volker

U.S. to support Ukraine regardless of election results – Volker

09:48 27.02.2019
Ukraine counts on EU support for projects to develop Azov and Black Sea region

Ukraine counts on EU support for projects to develop Azov and Black Sea region

13:40 25.02.2019
Seven more Russian military officers notified of suspicion in attack on Ukrainian sailors in Kerch Strait

Seven more Russian military officers notified of suspicion in attack on Ukrainian sailors in Kerch Strait

11:25 25.02.2019
EIB ready to join projects aimed at assisting Azov area in Ukraine

EIB ready to join projects aimed at assisting Azov area in Ukraine

12:24 23.02.2019
Poroshenko: We should increase NATO presence in Black Sea due to Russian aggression

Poroshenko: We should increase NATO presence in Black Sea due to Russian aggression

17:05 18.02.2019
EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

16:01 18.02.2019
EU Council approves so-called Azov package of sanctions against Russia

EU Council approves so-called Azov package of sanctions against Russia

13:44 18.02.2019
Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

13:11 18.02.2019
Ukrainian Lunch participants in Munich call on Russia to release POW Ukrainian sailors

Ukrainian Lunch participants in Munich call on Russia to release POW Ukrainian sailors

10:20 18.02.2019
Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko promises new bill on punishment for illicit enrichment as soon as Constitutional Court publishes its decision

State Bureau of Investigations summons MP Dubil for questioning on Thursday on voters bribing case – Lutsenko

It is necessary to grant autonomy to Crimean Tatars already now - MEP Harms

bwin evens odds for Poroshenko, Zelensky victory in presidential race

Kazka band also refuses to participate in Eurovision 2019

LATEST

Poroshenko promises new bill on punishment for illicit enrichment as soon as Constitutional Court publishes its decision

State Bureau of Investigations summons MP Dubil for questioning on Thursday on voters bribing case – Lutsenko

It is necessary to grant autonomy to Crimean Tatars already now - MEP Harms

bwin evens odds for Poroshenko, Zelensky victory in presidential race

Kazka band also refuses to participate in Eurovision 2019

NABU detectives launch pretrial investigation on facts presented by journalists about corruption in defense industry

Ukraine seeks to create intl. platform for Crimea de-occupation – MFA

Constitutional Court rules unconstitutional article of Criminal Code of Ukraine on illicit enrichment

Ukraine reports 4 WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Court renders verdict to accused of fatal traffic accident in Kharkiv centre Zaitseva, Dronov to maximum imprisonment terms - 10 years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD