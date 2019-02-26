Ukraine reports seven attacks on its positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier KIA – JFO update

Russia-led forces attacked Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, seven times in the past day; one Ukrainian soldier was killed in action, another one was wounded in action, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) press center has said.

"On February 25, the Russian occupying forces violated the ceasefire seven times. The enemy used 122-mm artillery systems and 120-mm mortars three times, having lobbed 85 bombs and shells in total," the JFO press center said in a morning update on Tuesday.

Russia-led forces mounted two attacks on Ukrainian positions, using 122-mm artillery systems and 120-mm mortars near the village of Lebedynske, while 120mm mortars were used near the village of Vodiane in the Skhid (East) sector.

In the Pivnich (North) sector, the enemy mounted five attacks, using grenade launchers of various systems near the village of Luhanske, while hand-led anti-tank grenade launchers, automatic grenade launchers and small arms were used near the village of Novotoshkivske. Small arms were used near the villages of Khutir Vilny, Novo-Oleksandrivka, and Novhorodske.

"JFO units fired back in response to every enemy attack. They used available weapons that are not banned under the Minsk agreements," the update said.

According to Ukrainian reconnaissance reports, two enemy troops were eliminated and another three were wounded on February 25.

"Since Tuesday midnight, there have been no attacks on our troops," the JFO press center said.