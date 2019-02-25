ICRC sends 190 tonnes of construction materials to Donbas

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent humanitarian aid with a total weight of 160 tonnes to the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported.

"Nine trucks from the International Committee of the Red Cross have crossed the Novotroyitske checkpoint, heading to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine with construction materials totaling 190 tonnes," the press service said on Saturday morning.