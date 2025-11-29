Betsa calls on ICRC to strengthen access to Ukrainian POWs, its response to Russian war crimes

During a meeting with Juan-Pedro Schaerer, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Maryana Betsa emphasized the need for international organizations to respond appropriately to Russia's gross violations of international humanitarian law and to increase access to Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"I call on the ICRC to use all available mechanisms to ensure unimpeded access to Ukrainian prisoners of war held by the Russian Federation, to end the practice of executions, torture, and inhumane treatment of Ukrainian soldiers, and to strengthen the international response to Russia's war crimes," emphasized Betsa.

The Deputy Minister also thanked the ICRC for its efforts to address the negative humanitarian consequences of Russia's daily targeted shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, and called for the Committee to further expand its activities, particularly in frontline areas.