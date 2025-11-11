Ukraine's critical infrastructure under severe strain – ICRC statement

Attacks on critical infrastructure during the Russian-Ukrainian war are making civilians vulnerable on the eve of winter, Regional Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for Europe and Central Asia Ariane Bauer said in the statement distributed on Tuesday.

She said that light, heat, and water are essential for survival during the cold months. However, Bauer noted that each attack on water mains, power plants, and other critical infrastructure increasingly restricts or cuts off access to these life-saving services. She reminded that such infrastructure, which supports the delivery of vital services like electricity and water, is safeguarded under international humanitarian law, and stressed that every possible measure must be taken to protect civilians and the essential systems they rely on.

The statement noted that as winter approaches, attacks on critical infrastructure are increasing the strain on systems that are already stretched to the limit after several years of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict.