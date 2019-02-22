Facts

15:26 22.02.2019

Successful tests, live-firing exercises of missile systems take place – Turchynov

Live-firing exercises at the Yahorlyk testing ground (Kherson region) of the C-125, Cube, Rokach and Tor anti-aircraft missile systems demonstrated the tactical and technical characteristics of the complexes asserted by their manufacturers, Ukraine's Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov has said.

"During the firing, the tasks of destroying air, surface and ground targets were successfully worked out," the press service of the NSDC quoted Turchynov as saying on Friday.

He added that the deep modernization of the complexes allowed to significantly expand their combat capabilities and combat effectiveness in difficult conditions of the radiо-electronic and interfered environment by all targets.

Also, according to the NSDC Secretary, thanks to the efforts of the manufacturers, reliability has been enhanced and energy consumption has been significantly reduced, comfortable living conditions have been created, ergonomic characteristics have been increased, and a smaller number of people are now required to service the equipment.

"The results of the firing confirmed the tactical and technical characteristics of these systems," he said.

He reminded that the defense budget for 2019 provides for the further increase of the country's missile potential, strengthening of air defense and protection of Ukraine's Black Sea and Sea of Azov coasts.

Tags: #kherson_region #turchynov
Interfax-Ukraine
