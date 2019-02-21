Facts

More than quarter of Donbas industrial potential illegally moved to Russia - Poroshenko at UNGA

More than a quarter of the industrial potential of Donbas has been moved to Russia, including equipment from large industrial enterprises located in the region, as a result of the conflict in Donbas, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"Some 27% of the industrial potential of Donbas was illegally transferred to Russia, including the equipment of 33 local industrial giants," Poroshenko said during debates at the United Nations General Assembly meeting titled "The situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine" held in New York City on Wednesday.

At the same time, the president noted that other enterprises located in the occupied part of Donbas cannot fully function due to a lack of professional staff, financial resources and the loss of cooperative ties with other parts of Ukraine.

The ecological situation is also worsening in the occupied areas of Donbas, in particular, due to the flooding of coal mines, which creates the risk of groundwater pollution.

In addition, Poroshenko said that there is a number of potentially dangerous objects near the line of contact between the parties that, due to regular shelling by illegal armed groups, could become the epicenter of environmental and man-made disasters.

"Critical infrastructure facilities, electricity, gas and water supplies, damaged by shelling, require urgent repair," he said.

