17:28 15.02.2019

We will not leave countries attacked by Russia, including Ukraine, defenseless – Great Britain's defence secretary

Russia's crimes are going unpunished, but the United Kingdom will not leave without the defense of the country that Russia is attacking, said Great Britains's Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson.

Russia carries out aggressive actions and attacks the West, interfering in the election process, directing trolls and committing cyberattacks. All these crimes prove unpunished, but as a nation for which the main values are democracy, tolerance, and justice, we do everything to protect our freedom and are trying to work together to expose the actions of Russia... We will not leave unprotected those countries Russia is attacking. This includes Ukraine and the western Balkans, Williamson said at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

Williamson said Russia uses espionage, military, political, cybernetic and criminal means in order to undermine the success of its competitors.

Violating the INF Treaty, deploying more and more new missiles with nuclear warheads, Russia is increasingly pushing for an arms race, making the world less and less secure, the secretary said.

