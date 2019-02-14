General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces plans to complete structural reforms by end of 2019

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces has said it plans to complete its structural reform by the end of this year, in accordance with the provision on the General Staff, approved in January. At the same time, a new draft regulation is being prepared, which will come into force in January 2021.

"The provision on the General Staff is only part of the work that concerns legislative support for the reform. Only the distribution of the post of the Chief of the General Staff - Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces requires changes to 13 laws of Ukraine, seven presential decrees, seven acts of the Cabinet of Ministers and a number of orders of Defense Ministry and General Staff," Deputy Chief of the Defense Planning General Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vyacheslav Demianenko said at a briefing on Wednesday, according to the Defense Ministry's press service.

Demianenko said the provision on the General Staff approved in January of this year is transitional, and that work has begun to develop a new draft of the regulation, which will come into force in January 2021.

He said in recent years a number of structural units have already been brought into line with the structure adopted at NATO headquarters. By the end of 2019, it is planned to complete the full structural transformation of the General Staff in accordance with the provision approved by a presidential decree of January 30 of this year. In parallel with this process, similar measures are being taken across the vertical of the military administration.