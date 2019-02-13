Facts

19:01 13.02.2019

Kherson watermelons close to becoming registered geographical indication

1 min read
Kherson watermelons close to becoming registered geographical indication

Kherson watermelons are close to becoming a registered geographical indication, Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy Olha Trofimtseva has said with reference to the "Geographical Indications in Ukraine" project.

"Kherson watermelons are one step closer to becoming a registered geographical indication!" she wrote on Facebook.

"A constituent conference of the Association of Producers of Kherson watermelon took place in Kherson yesterday. Seven founding organizations represent watermelons growing, export and research. Now, the constituent documents of the Association will be submitted for state registration," the project said on its Facebook page.

This project aims to develop a geographical identification system as part of the Association with the EU, it is funded by the European Union.

Tags: #watermelons #kherson
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

16:13 01.11.2018
Live-fire exercises in Kherson region being conducted in Ukraine's airspace in line with international law

Live-fire exercises in Kherson region being conducted in Ukraine's airspace in line with international law

15:58 10.09.2018
Infrastructure Ministry says 20 large intl companies interested in concession of Olvia and Kherson seaports

Infrastructure Ministry says 20 large intl companies interested in concession of Olvia and Kherson seaports

13:05 30.08.2018
Wizz Air interested in flying to Kherson

Wizz Air interested in flying to Kherson

12:17 13.08.2018
Ukrainian law-enforcement agencies have nothing against crew of Mekhanik Pogodin vessel, but vessel and property are under sanctions – Denisova

Ukrainian law-enforcement agencies have nothing against crew of Mekhanik Pogodin vessel, but vessel and property are under sanctions – Denisova

15:08 06.08.2018
Detainee involved in acid attack on Kherson activist Handziuk has nothing to do with police - Anton Gerashchenko

Detainee involved in acid attack on Kherson activist Handziuk has nothing to do with police - Anton Gerashchenko

16:58 03.08.2018
Police detain suspect of acid attack on Kherson activist Handziuk

Police detain suspect of acid attack on Kherson activist Handziuk

17:57 31.07.2018
Transparency International Ukraine demands effective investigation into attack on social activist Kateryna Handziuk in Kherson

Transparency International Ukraine demands effective investigation into attack on social activist Kateryna Handziuk in Kherson

11:54 19.08.2017
U.S. GESS interested in Kherson CHPP

U.S. GESS interested in Kherson CHPP

11:11 27.03.2017
DTEK to start investing in solar power plants starting from 10 MW plant in Kherson region – DTEK CEO

DTEK to start investing in solar power plants starting from 10 MW plant in Kherson region – DTEK CEO

10:22 15.03.2017
ASF outbreak recorded in Kherson region

ASF outbreak recorded in Kherson region

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Russia again could cause crisis with gas supplies to Europe over delaying talks on gas transit via Ukraine's GTS – Naftogaz CEO

Poroshenko says he will sign next week constitution changes on strategic course toward EU, NATO

ODIHR to invite all member states, including Russia, to send their STOs to Ukraine

Head of Kherson Regional Council Manher notified of suspicion in organization of Handziuk murder – Lutsenko

LATEST

Poroshenko remains leader of presidential race according to bookmakers bwin and Favorit Sport

MP Nayyem announces establishment of new socio-political initiative

Vilkul posts bail for policeman arrested for beating civil activists near police station in Kyiv on Feb 9

NABU summons fugitive MP Onyshchenko to receive 'gas case' indictment

Norwegian delegation gets familiar with work of renovated Stanytsia Luhanska in JFO zone

Klimkin to visit Poland on Feb 13-14

Poltorak to visit NATO Headquarters Feb 13-14

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Poroshenko: We need efficient models to raise Ukraine's maritime transit status

Vilkul calls to discontinue “blockage of Donbas”

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD