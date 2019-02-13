Kherson watermelons close to becoming registered geographical indication

Kherson watermelons are close to becoming a registered geographical indication, Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy Olha Trofimtseva has said with reference to the "Geographical Indications in Ukraine" project.

"Kherson watermelons are one step closer to becoming a registered geographical indication!" she wrote on Facebook.

"A constituent conference of the Association of Producers of Kherson watermelon took place in Kherson yesterday. Seven founding organizations represent watermelons growing, export and research. Now, the constituent documents of the Association will be submitted for state registration," the project said on its Facebook page.

This project aims to develop a geographical identification system as part of the Association with the EU, it is funded by the European Union.