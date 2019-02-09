Poroshenko: I can firmly guarantee inalterability of decentralization policy

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said he is going to deepen decentralization processes in Ukraine in case Ukrainian citizens elect him for his second term in office.

"In the future, I will firmly guarantee the inalterability of the decentralization policy. It will be preserved and deepened further," Poroshenko said at the Open Dialogue forum in Kyiv on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Poroshenko was registered as a presidential candidate for the elections, which are due on March 31. He is one of the 44 contenders for the highest post in Ukraine.