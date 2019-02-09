Facts

12:02 09.02.2019

Maximum number of international observers to monitor Ukrainian elections excluding Russians — Klimkin

2 min read
Maximum number of international observers to monitor Ukrainian elections excluding Russians — Klimkin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said Ukraine is ready to receive any number of international observers from any country but Russia and suggested that "the lid be put on the matter in all the discussions."

"I herewith suggest that everyone finally calms down when it comes to official Russian observers for the presidential elections in Ukraine. In early January, I, as it should be, sent a letter to OSCE/ODIHR Director Ms. [Ingibjörg Sólrún] Gísladóttir with an invitation to deploy an [election] observation mission. Inviting observers [to monitor] the presidential elections in Ukraine, I mentioned that the Foreign Ministry would not accept applications from official Russian observers. It would not just be politically wrong but it would contradict ethical principles and the law," Klimkin wrote on his Facebook page on Friday night.

He recalled that one day before, on Thursday, February 7, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed a bill that introduces a ban on the involvement of Russian observers to monitor elections in Ukraine. And prior to that, there were already norms enacted in Ukraine that defined Russia as an aggressor country.

"Therefore, I suggest we stop taking into account what they are talking about this in Moscow. After all, this will have no effect, except for air shaking," the minister said.

Klimkin said Ukraine is ready to accept any number of international observers, from any country but Russia because it has been carrying out military aggression against Ukraine.

"We are ready to provide international observers with all the necessities... In the Ukrainian elections there will be a maximum number of international observers, and there will not be a single observer from the aggressor and occupier country," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

He said a situation in which the aggressor state requires others to comply with the principles of the OSCE is absurd.

"I'd like to tell everyone that this is absurd when the aggressor country that has violated all the possible international norms and principles, tell us how and who shall comply with the principles of the OSCE, the organization that it has purposefully been destroying," Klimkin said.

"So, I suggest we put an end to all the discussions about a sovereign decision of a sovereign state and move on," he said.

Tags: #klimkin #elections #russia #osce
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

15:53 09.02.2019
Parubiy signs law banning Russians from being elections observers in Ukraine, sends it to president for signing

Parubiy signs law banning Russians from being elections observers in Ukraine, sends it to president for signing

13:02 09.02.2019
Russia-led militants open fire at positions of Ukrainian troops in Donbas nine times in past 24h

Russia-led militants open fire at positions of Ukrainian troops in Donbas nine times in past 24h

12:38 09.02.2019
OSCE chairperson-in-office suggests Ukraine allow Russian observers to monitor presidential elections

OSCE chairperson-in-office suggests Ukraine allow Russian observers to monitor presidential elections

12:18 09.02.2019
Ukraine, Belgium discuss Russia's ongoing aggressive policy toward Ukraine and in the world — Gerashchenko

Ukraine, Belgium discuss Russia's ongoing aggressive policy toward Ukraine and in the world — Gerashchenko

16:57 08.02.2019
Ukrainian FM to facilitate work of OSCE/ODIHR EOM during presidential elections

Ukrainian FM to facilitate work of OSCE/ODIHR EOM during presidential elections

16:01 08.02.2019
A total of 44 presidential candidates registered in Ukraine

A total of 44 presidential candidates registered in Ukraine

14:10 08.02.2019
Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

13:49 08.02.2019
Iryna Gerashchenko: Ukraine will continue to 'squeeze out' Russians from all missions until occupation of Crimea, Donbas ends

Iryna Gerashchenko: Ukraine will continue to 'squeeze out' Russians from all missions until occupation of Crimea, Donbas ends

09:36 08.02.2019
Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko, Sadovy, Bondar, Shevchenko sign memo on fight against election fraud

Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko, Sadovy, Bondar, Shevchenko sign memo on fight against election fraud

09:19 08.02.2019
Kyiv's refusal to accredit Russian observers for elections contravenes Ukraine's OSCE commitments - ODIHR head

Kyiv's refusal to accredit Russian observers for elections contravenes Ukraine's OSCE commitments - ODIHR head

AD

HOT NEWS

Only members of NATO, EU may guarantee Ukraine its security, independence, welfare - Poroshenko

Russia-led militants open fire at positions of Ukrainian troops in Donbas nine times in past 24h

Maximum number of international observers to monitor Ukrainian elections excluding Russians — Klimkin

Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

Iryna Gerashchenko: Ukraine will continue to 'squeeze out' Russians from all missions until occupation of Crimea, Donbas ends

LATEST

Only members of NATO, EU may guarantee Ukraine its security, independence, welfare - Poroshenko

Poroshenko: I can firmly guarantee inalterability of decentralization policy

Ukrainians to be allowed travel to Georgia using ID cards starting from March 1

Poroshenko approves borders of temporarily occupied areas in Donbas - decree

Tymoshenko rejects idea of Donbas' autonomy

Poroshenko polls Twitter users about Ukraine's accession to NATO

Rada bans Russian nationals from monitoring elections in Ukraine

Ukrainian embassy demands AFP shouldn't use incorrect images of Crimea occupied by Russia on maps

Best for Yanukovych to come to Kyiv, turn himself in, defend himself in court of appeals – Lutsenko

Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania, Norway support decision of Council of European Union on extension of sanctions against Russian Federation — Mogherini

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD