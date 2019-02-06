Facts

16:12 06.02.2019

Information Policy Ministry says Russia misusing YouTube tools

2 min read
Information Policy Ministry says Russia misusing YouTube tools

 The Information Policy Ministry has said Russia has been trying to misuse YouTube tools for the purposes of imposing restrictions on freedom of speech.

"In the past few years, the Russian Federation has been using the YouTube community rules to remove information highlighting the real situation in occupied Crimea, in particular, about the persecution of citizens who have become hostages to Vladimir Putin's regime," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it has been approached by the Center for Journalistic Investigations news agency whose video about the illegitimate detention of Crimean human rights activist Emir Usein Kuku could be blocked on YouTube at the initiative of Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor). It is noted that the Center for Journalistic Investigations is an officially registered media outlet in Ukraine, which was forced to move from Crimea to Kyiv after the Russian invaders started attacking its journalists and the ezine itself in 2014.

"Roskomnadzor's complaint is groundless and is of false and manipulative nature, aimed at concealing the truth about the crimes of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.

The ministry said such practices are unacceptable and the very fact of Roskomnadzor attempting to use YouTube’s tools for political purposes is shameful. "Such steps are aimed at suppressing freedom of speech, inciting hostility and neglecting basic human rights and freedoms," the ministry said.

Tags: #information_minister #russia #youtube
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

17:25 06.02.2019
ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

13:47 06.02.2019
Cabinet terminates agreement with Russia on exchange of legal information

Cabinet terminates agreement with Russia on exchange of legal information

18:54 05.02.2019
Russia undiscloses true state of health of political prisoner Bekirov, violates his rights – Denisova

Russia undiscloses true state of health of political prisoner Bekirov, violates his rights – Denisova

15:04 05.02.2019
People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

14:26 05.02.2019
Freedom House says Ukraine 'partially free,' Russia-occupied Crimea 'not free'

Freedom House says Ukraine 'partially free,' Russia-occupied Crimea 'not free'

11:54 05.02.2019
First hearings into Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit on human rights in Crimea to be held at ECHR on Feb. 27 — Justice Ministry

First hearings into Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit on human rights in Crimea to be held at ECHR on Feb. 27 — Justice Ministry

10:56 05.02.2019
Russia-led forces mount eight attacks

Russia-led forces mount eight attacks

13:20 02.02.2019
Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas five times – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas five times – JFO HQ

11:21 02.02.2019
If Russia not to release detained Ukrainian sailors Washington to stop negotiations with Moscow – Volker

If Russia not to release detained Ukrainian sailors Washington to stop negotiations with Moscow – Volker

18:56 01.02.2019
Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas twice on Friday

Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas twice on Friday

AD

HOT NEWS

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

NACP launches Corrupt Officials Register

'Wall' project 30% complete – State border service

Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

LATEST

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

List of election observers from OSCE/ODIHR EOM still under approval at Ukrainian FM, two Russians on the list

NACP launches Corrupt Officials Register

Ukraine withdraws from CIS coordination bodies

'Wall' project 30% complete – State border service

JFO HQ reports 1 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Klimkin on situation with INF Treaty: We must use everything to protect ourselves

Poroshenko fully supports Suprun, has no right to comment on court decision

Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD