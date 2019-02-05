PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

Following a request from MP Andriy Teteruk of the People’s Front faction, on Tuesday, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine has recorded in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations information about the commitment of crimes by chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform — For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk—encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and state treason.

"On February 5, 2019, the PGO of Ukraine, following a request from MP Andriy Teteruk, has recorded in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations information on crimes being committed by Medvedchuk, which are described in Part 1 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the prosecutor general's press secretary Larysa Sarhan wrote on her Facebook page.