Kazakhstan, U.S. to sign open skies agreement in March

Kazakhstan and the United States plan to sign a bilateral air transport agreement based on open skies principles in March, Kazakh Industry and Infrastructural Development Minister Zhenis Kasymbek said.

"We will start the accreditation procedure for flights to the U.S. this year. The ministry has drawn up an intergovernmental agreement on aerial services between Kazakhstan and the U.S. based on the open skies principles, which we plan to sign in March this year," Kasymbek said at a government meeting in Astana on Tuesday.

The open skies regime implies the lifting of any quantitative restrictions on routes and flights by designated air carriers.