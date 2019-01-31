Anti-corruption court can be created before elections – SAPO chief Kholodnytsky

Nazar Kholodnytsky, the chief of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), says it is possible to complete the formation of an anti-corruption court before the presidential elections.

"The process is underway. Considering that the work of the public council of international experts has already been completed and interviews have begun with those candidates who have been shortlisted, and their number is small, I think this is realistic," Kholodnytsky said on Wednesday evening in an interview with the ZIK television channel, answering a question whether an anti-corruption court start work before the presidential election.

He says this can be done even within the month, before March.

The presidential elections are scheduled for March 31.