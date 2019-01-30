Facts

16:36 30.01.2019

Mykolaiv resident shoots dead married couple near district court, is detained

 A local resident fatally wounded a married couple with a firearm in Mykolaiv's Ingulsky District near the building of the Lenin District Court. He was later detained by the police, National Police Spokesman Yaroslav Trakalo said.

Trakalo said the shooting occurred around 15:00.

“A woman died at the scene of the crime, and a man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The attacker was detained by a member of the Ingulsky District's police department" Trakalo said.

Police said a pretrial investigation has been opened under Article 115 of Part 2 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

Currently, law enforcement officers conduct investigative actions, at the scene there is the entire leadership of the Mykolaiv Central Board of Police headed by the head of the Main Department of Emergency Situations of the Mykolaiv region, Oleksandr Anokhin.

“Preliminary qualification is Article 115 part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine,” the spokesman for the National Police of Ukraine informed (intentional killing of two or more persons, which is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property if the intentional unlawful death of another person was committed out of mercenary motives).

