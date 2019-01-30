Facts

11:03 30.01.2019

Elections will show whether Ukrainians want to remain on path to free, sovereign Ukraine, or return to corruption, limited sovereignty – Rasmussen

Ex-NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen is confident that in order to preserve the freedom and sovereignty of their country, Ukrainians must continue to resist Russia's aggression, and also not stop the implementation of reforms begun in 2014. He said the alternative is to roll back to the path of corruption and limited state sovereignty.

"Ukraine must continue reforms. Reforms are not easy. They can be painful, but they lead to a brighter future. If you continue to work, your hard work will bring rewards. European integration will continue, and the war you are leading will not be forgotten," Rasmussen said at the forum "From Kruty to Brussels. We are going our own way" in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Rasmussen said he was present at the forum "as a friend of Ukraine and also as a friend of President Poroshenko."

"Ukraine has come a long way since those turbulent times in 2014, the economy was saved from collapse, the fight against corruption was intensified, the army went through a recovery path, and integration with the EU advanced, cooperation with the U.S. and NATO is much stronger than ever it was ... But there is still a lot of work and now is not the time to stop or doubt. The question of these elections is whether you want to stay on this path, the path of a free and sovereign Ukraine, or roll back on the path of corruption and limited sovereignty," he said.

Speaking about the struggle of Ukrainians against Russian aggression, Rasmussen said: "If Russia stops fighting, then there will be no more war, and if you stop fighting, then Ukraine will disappear."

