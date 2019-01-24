Facts

14:52 24.01.2019

Ex-NATO Secretary General Rasmussen supports reforms in Ukraine, but not specific political candidates

Ex-NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen has said he supports reforms in Ukraine and the country's course towards Europe, but not specific presidential candidates.

Commenting to the Pryamiy TV channel about media reports about his reported support for Batkivschyna Party leader Yuliya Tymoshenko to become Ukraine's president, Rasmussen said: No, this is not true. I never supported a candidate. I only appealed to Ukranians in a video clip saying Ukraine had chosen the path to the European Union and must conduct reforms. That was my message to all candidates. The video is available to all candidates.

Media earlier reported Rasmussen had appealed to Ukrainians in light of Tymoshenko's announced presidential candidacy.

