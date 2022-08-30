Facts

11:01 30.08.2022

Yermak-Rasmussen Group finalizes draft recommendations on future security guarantees for Ukraine

The International Working Group on Security Assurances for Ukraine, co-chaired by Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, is nearing completion of a document with recommendations on future security assurances for Ukraine.

According to the presidential press service, at the third meeting of the group, which took place via videoconference, Yermak stressed that the dream of security guarantees for Ukraine was consistently turning into a plan with clear time limits.

"We are entering a new phase of this brutal war. Against the background of the events unfolding in the frontlines, it is time for our partners to take new decisive steps to guarantee Ukraine's further security. These guarantees should form a new security order on the European continent and prevent a new war in its heart," he is convinced.

According to Yermak, this document covers a wide range of guarantees: military, economic, political, and sanctions. After the preparation of the final version, the document will be submitted for consideration by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"With its publication on the President's Office website, our diplomacy will receive powerful assistance in the context of negotiations with the governments of allied and partner states," Yermak emphasized.

The Head of the President's Office believes that future security guarantees should become part of legally binding documents, in particular, treaties between Ukraine and the guarantor countries.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that the updated (second) draft recommendations take into account key comments received from the previous group meeting.

"You will also be able to see that the main focus in this draft is more focused on the first part – defense guarantees, which are the basis of our recommendations," he noted.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen informed that former Minister for European Union Affairs of Türkiye Volkan Bozkır became a new member of the group.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen announced the transition to the Group's work in a co-chair format with personal bilateral consultations with some members on specific issues.

Andriy Yermak and Anders Fogh Rasmussen noted that the final version of the recommendations on security guarantees would be provided to the group members before publication.

