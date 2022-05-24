Yermak, Rasmussen to lead intl advisory group on security guarantees for Ukraine

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, along with former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, will lead an international advisory group that will provide proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that together with former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, we are establishing an international advisory working group. Its goal is to develop specific recommendations for reliable and effective security guarantees for Ukraine. Leading figures in security, politics and diplomacy, as well as scientists will be invited to join the group activities," Yermak said, speaking at the Securing Europe panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to the presidential press service, Yermak also expressed confidence that friends and partners of Ukraine would take part in the work of the advisory group and would be able to offer their knowledge and experience for the effective implementation of this initiative.

The President's Office head said in his Telegram that the future agreement between Ukraine and the guarantor states, on which the tasks of the advisory group will be focused, must be legally binding and ratified by the parliaments of the guarantor states.

The first block of security guarantees will concern the expansion of Ukraine's defense potential. In this regard, the guarantor states will have to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern conventional weapons and military equipment without any restrictions and politically motivated obstacles. Partners can commit to sharing intelligence, information, cyber and maritime security.

The next block of guarantees should be annual financial assistance to Ukraine and the sanctions policy against Russia of Ukraine's partner states. The sanction packages they have already approved should remain in place at least until the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

Mechanisms for the implementation of preventive sanctions should also be provided in the event of a real threat of aggression. At the same time, guarantees are needed for the immediate and urgent implementation of a coordinated and synchronous international sanctions regime in the event that aggression does occur.

Another block of guarantees is related to the political and diplomatic support of Ukraine, including the deep inclusion of Ukraine in multilateral formats that improve its integration with the international community. First of all, the speedy accession of Ukraine to the European Union.