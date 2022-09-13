Facts

16:34 13.09.2022

Zelensky presented with recommendations on Ukraine's security guarantees prepared by Yermak-Rasmussen group

Zelensky presented with recommendations on Ukraine's security guarantees prepared by Yermak-Rasmussen group

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the co-chairs of the International Working Group on Security Guarantees for Ukraine – Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who presented to the head of state with the recommendations on future security guarantees for Ukraine developed by the group, which should become the basis of a document called the Kyiv Security Compact.

As reported on the website of the head of state, Zelensky said that he had read the document in detail. "I believe that it was prepared at a high level. This is the first, but very important step. These recommendations should become the basis of a future security treaty," he said.

The head of state expressed his wish that the expert group continue its work and bring this project to completion.

According to the president, it is very important that the leaders of the most powerful states sign the future treaty. We should focus on those countries that have demonstrated strong support for Ukraine after the start of a full-scale war with the Russian Federation.

Yermak noted that the proposed proposals are based on the idea of creating a coalition of guarantors of Ukraine's security, which should be based on a system of agreements united under a joint document on strategic partnership. "We expect the Kyiv Security Compact to unite the main group of allied countries and Ukraine. This group of guarantor states may consist of the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Turkey, as well as the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltic States, Central and Eastern Europe," he said.

The head of the President's Office noted that in addition to the main, common for all agreement between Ukraine and individual guarantor states, bilateral agreements can be concluded that should regulate the detailed aspects of relations between countries in matters of security support.

For his part, Rasmussen congratulated the Ukrainian state, its people and the Armed Forces on the successes at the front. "We see that one of the best guarantees is to ensure that Ukraine has a significant military force capable of withstanding any attack," he said.

The former NATO Secretary General noted that the Kyiv Security Compact will differ significantly from the 1994 Budapest Memorandum. "This is not about an obligation to refrain from any action, but on the contrary – to provide everything that Ukraine needs to ensure its protection," he explained.

Rasmussen noted that he was ready to present the developed recommendations on future security guarantees for Ukraine in the leading capitals of the world.

