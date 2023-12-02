Yermak, Rassmusen discuss joint work to promote Ukraine on its way to NATO

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a telephone conversation with the 12th Secretary General of NATO, founder of Rasmussen Global Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

According to the press service of the President's Office, Yermak and Rasmussen agreed that stable international support for Ukraine is critical to achieving Ukraine's victory over the aggressor.

The interlocutors discussed joint work to promote Ukraine on its path to NATO and its contribution to Euro-Atlantic security.

"Anders Fogh Rasmussen noted the importance of Ukraine's early entry into NATO. He emphasized that membership in the Alliance should extend to all territories of Ukraine with full respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity. He noted that the analogy with Germany he cited in The Guardian article should not be perceived as undermining the basic principle of respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine," the message says.