Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times on Jan 28

Russia-led forces violated the ceasefire in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, five times in the past day, no Ukrainian casualties have been reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation headquarters has said.

"Attacks on the positions of our defenders in the Skhid (East) sector were carried out with the use of grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns near the village of Shyrokyne; grenade launchers and small arms were used near the town of Maryinka," the JFO said on Facebook in its morning update.

The enemy also attacked Ukrainian positions near the villages of Krymske and Novotoshkivske in the Pivnich (North) sector.

"As a result of criminal shelling by the Russian occupation forces, not a single Ukrainian soldier was hurt," the JFO HQ noted.

"During the current day, the enemy has not opened fire," it added.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, two enemy troops were killed and another one was injured on January 28.