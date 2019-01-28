Vakarchuk says he is not going to run for president of Ukraine in 2019

Musician and public figure Sviatoslav Vakarchuk said that he would not run for president of Ukraine in the next presidential election on March 31, 2019.

"I have said repeatedly that power as such and the presidential post as such do not interest me. Real changes in the country interest me. I, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, will not take part in the 2019 presidential election," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday morning.

He said he is convinced he can do more for Ukraine wearing "jeans" than "wearing a tie."

"And I am not going to stand aside," Vakarchuk wrote.

"When I talk to people every day, I feel their disappointment and despair. I see corruption and injustice eroding our country from inside. I see unprincipled politicians and greedy officials making our country weaker. It shouldn't be this way! And we have the power to change that," he wrote.

The musician said he and his team will work to ensure "that pro-European forces win."

Parliamentarians Mustafa Nayyem and Svitlana Zalishchuk earlier called on Vakarchuk, Samopomich leader Andriy Sadovy, and Civil Position leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko to decide which of them would become the sole presidential candidate in the election.

Pollsters are treating Vakarchuk, the frontman of the Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy, as a potential presidential candidate. He had long avoided answering questions about his political plans.