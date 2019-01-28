Facts

10:00 28.01.2019

Group of tourists caught by avalanche in Zakarpattia region, one person dies

Group of tourists caught by avalanche in Zakarpattia region, one person dies

Three 28-year-old tourists from Kyiv have been caught by an avalanche on the Stig Mountain in Rakhiv district of Zakarpattia region on the previous night, one of them died, Head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration Hennadiy Moskal has said.

"Before climbing the mountain, the guys contacted the rescuers and asked how safe this route was. They were told literally like this: "Do not go, because the funeral costs a lot." Despite the warning, all three decided to go to the mountains. Already during the descent, the first avalanche tore down and covered them up to the waist. And the second one covered them completely," Moskal said on Facebook.

According to him, one of the tourists managed to independently get out from under the snow and helped to dig out his friend, after which both dug up the third one.

"Unfortunately, the young man suffocated under the snow and died," the head of the regional state administration added.

