Economy

18:43 17.08.2023

Rock salt reserves in Tereblia slat deposit reach 15.5 mln tonnes – Zakarpattia administration

2 min read
Rock salt reserves in Tereblia slat deposit reach 15.5 mln tonnes – Zakarpattia administration

After preliminary geological studies and approbation of Tereblia salt deposit in 2015, it was recorded that it has rock salt reserves of 15.5 million tonnes, Viktor Mykyta, the head of Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, said.

"After preliminary geological studies and approbation of Tereblia salt deposit in 2015, it was recorded that it has rock salt reserves of 15.5 million tonnes in category C1 and 505.4 million tonnes with an undetermined commercial value in category C2," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the depth of salt within the deposit ranges from 30 to 500 meters.

"This (the availability of the deposit) allows, until 2026, after the development of full production capacity, to extract up to 300,000 tonnes, including 80,000 tonnes of "extra" salt per year, with the prospect of increasing the volume of production, subject to the completion of processing capacity," he said.

According to preliminary estimates, by the end of 2023, technical salt can be supplied to enterprises for road maintenance in the winter.

In the future, the field will be able to meet these needs of Ukraine by 100%, which is critically important, given the enormous increase in the market price for this product.

As reported, Ukraine's internal demand for such salt is up to 450,000 tonnes per season.

In April 2022, Artyomsol state enterprise, located in the city of Soledar near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, stopped due to constant enemy shelling.

Tags: #zakarpattia #salt

MORE ABOUT

12:44 03.08.2023
First salt in Zakarpattia region mined from Tereblia salt deposit

First salt in Zakarpattia region mined from Tereblia salt deposit

14:33 14.03.2023
URCS transfers medical equipment to Zakarpattia regional hospital

URCS transfers medical equipment to Zakarpattia regional hospital

12:00 11.02.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates humanitarian aid of over UAH 261,000 to Irshava hospital

Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates humanitarian aid of over UAH 261,000 to Irshava hospital

10:38 06.01.2023
Three indoor ice hockey rinks to be built in Zakarpattia

Three indoor ice hockey rinks to be built in Zakarpattia

12:54 01.08.2022
Zakarpattia Regional Council wants to resume work of Uzhhorod Airport

Zakarpattia Regional Council wants to resume work of Uzhhorod Airport

18:57 26.05.2022
Auchan imports salt from Europe, promises to provide season for preserving vegetables

Auchan imports salt from Europe, promises to provide season for preserving vegetables

15:32 04.05.2022
As result of enemy's missile attack in Zakarpattia, infrastructure facility on fire, gas transmission pipeline, buildings damaged

As result of enemy's missile attack in Zakarpattia, infrastructure facility on fire, gas transmission pipeline, buildings damaged

16:14 08.03.2022
Zakarpattia receives over half million IDPs - head of region

Zakarpattia receives over half million IDPs - head of region

17:29 13.12.2021
Over 40% of Ukrainians consider policy of Hungary towards Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia as preparation for occupation - poll

Over 40% of Ukrainians consider policy of Hungary towards Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia as preparation for occupation - poll

17:04 29.10.2021
Zakarpattia region on brink of environmental disaster due to unauthorized dismantling of reserve branch of gas pipeline by PrykarpatZakhidTrans – SBU

Zakarpattia region on brink of environmental disaster due to unauthorized dismantling of reserve branch of gas pipeline by PrykarpatZakhidTrans – SBU

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

Ukraine to need at least $42 bln in external financing in 2024 – finance minister

Inflation in Ukraine down to 11.3% in annual terms after 0.6% deflation in July – statistics

SPF denies deliveries of titanium ore by United Mining Chemical Company to aggressor country

Scope of restoration work at TPPs, CHPPs after Russian strikes less than 2% of damage – NEURC head

LATEST

Tourism industry sends UAH 900 mln to state budget in H1 2023

Polish infrastructure too cramped for Ukrainian business - Metinvest commercial director

ECA in July helps finance exports for over UAH 1 bln

Swedish SKF reports missile hit its plant in Lutsk, killing three – media

Ukrainians receive over UAH 265 bln of social payments from state budget in Jan-July – PM

NovaPost to appear in Latvia, Estonia in autumn

Lithuanian business proposes to use river transport to deliver grain from Ukraine to Klaipeda

NBU permits Ukrposhta to transfer pensions abroad

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

Wheat flour becoming cheaper in Ukraine due to high carryover balance

AD
AD
AD
AD