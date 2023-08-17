Rock salt reserves in Tereblia slat deposit reach 15.5 mln tonnes – Zakarpattia administration

After preliminary geological studies and approbation of Tereblia salt deposit in 2015, it was recorded that it has rock salt reserves of 15.5 million tonnes, Viktor Mykyta, the head of Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, said.

"After preliminary geological studies and approbation of Tereblia salt deposit in 2015, it was recorded that it has rock salt reserves of 15.5 million tonnes in category C1 and 505.4 million tonnes with an undetermined commercial value in category C2," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the depth of salt within the deposit ranges from 30 to 500 meters.

"This (the availability of the deposit) allows, until 2026, after the development of full production capacity, to extract up to 300,000 tonnes, including 80,000 tonnes of "extra" salt per year, with the prospect of increasing the volume of production, subject to the completion of processing capacity," he said.

According to preliminary estimates, by the end of 2023, technical salt can be supplied to enterprises for road maintenance in the winter.

In the future, the field will be able to meet these needs of Ukraine by 100%, which is critically important, given the enormous increase in the market price for this product.

As reported, Ukraine's internal demand for such salt is up to 450,000 tonnes per season.

In April 2022, Artyomsol state enterprise, located in the city of Soledar near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, stopped due to constant enemy shelling.