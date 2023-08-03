Facts

12:44 03.08.2023

First salt in Zakarpattia region mined from Tereblia salt deposit

2 min read
First salt in Zakarpattia region mined from Tereblia salt deposit

The first salt was mined in Zakarpattia region as part of the development of the Tereblia salt deposit in Tiachiv district, head of Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration Viktor Mykyta said.

"During a coordination meeting on the economic, social and security situation in Zakarpattia region under the leadership of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he handed over to the head of state the first salt mined as part of the development of the Tereblia salt deposit in Tiachiv district," he wrote on Telegram.

Mykyta stressed that this event is of great importance for the country's food security and the economic development of the region.

According to him, the deposit in Zakarpattia will be able to provide 100% of Ukraine with technical and table salt, which in the near future will be supplied to maintain roads in the winter and to cover the needs of the population.

As reported, technical salt from the Tereblia salt deposit was to be mined as early as February 2023.

The project for the extraction of salt in Zakarpattia is of national importance, within the framework of an investment agreement with Cation Invest LLC, the development of a salt deposit continues.

According to preliminary estimates, in the future, the deposit will be able to meet 100% of Ukraine's needs for technical salt. To date, the country's need for such salt is up to 450,000 tonnes per season.

In April 2022, Artyomsol state enterprise, located in the city of Soledar near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, stopped due to constant enemy shelling.

Tags: #zakarpattia #salt

MORE ABOUT

14:33 14.03.2023
URCS transfers medical equipment to Zakarpattia regional hospital

URCS transfers medical equipment to Zakarpattia regional hospital

12:00 11.02.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates humanitarian aid of over UAH 261,000 to Irshava hospital

Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates humanitarian aid of over UAH 261,000 to Irshava hospital

10:38 06.01.2023
Three indoor ice hockey rinks to be built in Zakarpattia

Three indoor ice hockey rinks to be built in Zakarpattia

12:54 01.08.2022
Zakarpattia Regional Council wants to resume work of Uzhhorod Airport

Zakarpattia Regional Council wants to resume work of Uzhhorod Airport

18:57 26.05.2022
Auchan imports salt from Europe, promises to provide season for preserving vegetables

Auchan imports salt from Europe, promises to provide season for preserving vegetables

15:32 04.05.2022
As result of enemy's missile attack in Zakarpattia, infrastructure facility on fire, gas transmission pipeline, buildings damaged

As result of enemy's missile attack in Zakarpattia, infrastructure facility on fire, gas transmission pipeline, buildings damaged

16:14 08.03.2022
Zakarpattia receives over half million IDPs - head of region

Zakarpattia receives over half million IDPs - head of region

17:29 13.12.2021
Over 40% of Ukrainians consider policy of Hungary towards Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia as preparation for occupation - poll

Over 40% of Ukrainians consider policy of Hungary towards Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia as preparation for occupation - poll

17:04 29.10.2021
Zakarpattia region on brink of environmental disaster due to unauthorized dismantling of reserve branch of gas pipeline by PrykarpatZakhidTrans – SBU

Zakarpattia region on brink of environmental disaster due to unauthorized dismantling of reserve branch of gas pipeline by PrykarpatZakhidTrans – SBU

16:27 14.04.2021
Zakarpattia to resume passenger air traffic from June 1

Zakarpattia to resume passenger air traffic from June 1

AD

HOT NEWS

Interior Ministry: More than 232,000 war criminals, traitors identified

Kuleba: We've achieved good results in domestic ammo production

Over 30 participants confirm participation in second parliamentary summit of Crimea Platform in Prague – Stefanchuk

Five Emergency Service officials notified of suspicion over helicopter crash in Brovary

Shmyhal: Armed Forces, war cost Ukraine about UAH 2 tln today

LATEST

EU imposes personal sanctions on Belarus's BMZ, Belneftekhim

Volunteer from Norway wounded due to Russian shelling in Kherson

New shopping center Topol Mall to be built in Dnipro

Ukrainian aviation launch 10 enemy strikes over day

Syrsky: Our troops daily disrupting enemy's plans to break through in Kupyansk, Lymany directions

Russian troops attack Ukraine with 15 shaheds during day, carry out one missile, 47 air strikes

Poland to strengthen border security with Belarus with Bystra radar - Defense Ministry

Interior Ministry: More than 232,000 war criminals, traitors identified

Kuleba: We've achieved good results in domestic ammo production

Language Ombudsman supports strengthening of fines for use of banned Russian music

AD
AD
AD
AD