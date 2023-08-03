First salt in Zakarpattia region mined from Tereblia salt deposit

The first salt was mined in Zakarpattia region as part of the development of the Tereblia salt deposit in Tiachiv district, head of Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration Viktor Mykyta said.

"During a coordination meeting on the economic, social and security situation in Zakarpattia region under the leadership of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he handed over to the head of state the first salt mined as part of the development of the Tereblia salt deposit in Tiachiv district," he wrote on Telegram.

Mykyta stressed that this event is of great importance for the country's food security and the economic development of the region.

According to him, the deposit in Zakarpattia will be able to provide 100% of Ukraine with technical and table salt, which in the near future will be supplied to maintain roads in the winter and to cover the needs of the population.

As reported, technical salt from the Tereblia salt deposit was to be mined as early as February 2023.

The project for the extraction of salt in Zakarpattia is of national importance, within the framework of an investment agreement with Cation Invest LLC, the development of a salt deposit continues.

According to preliminary estimates, in the future, the deposit will be able to meet 100% of Ukraine's needs for technical salt. To date, the country's need for such salt is up to 450,000 tonnes per season.

In April 2022, Artyomsol state enterprise, located in the city of Soledar near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, stopped due to constant enemy shelling.