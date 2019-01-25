Facts

10:57 25.01.2019

Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

2 min read
Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have declared that a fugitive assistant for a people's deputy and former official of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia is suspected of organizing the embezzlement of UAH 93.27 million of the state-owned company.

According to a Friday posting on the website of the NABU, the person organized a corruption scheme and translated it into action. He is suspected under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 205 (sham business) and Parts 2 and 3 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement or conversion or property by malversation) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On January 23, 2019, he was placed on the wanted list.

"Thus, the total number of suspects in the criminal proceedings related to the seizure of UAH 93.27 million of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia is eight people, of whom two people are assistants to one of the people's deputies," the NABU said.

The National Bureau recalled that on January 15, 2019, NABU detectives notified seven people that they are suspected of seizing more than UAH 93 million.

"Among those involved in committing the crime are officials of a company manufacturing switchgear products, officials of the branch Center for Provision of Production of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia," the NABU said.

The investigation of the facts cited by the NABU detectives began in June 2017.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #nabu
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Court remands two suspects in Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case to house arrest, sets bail for third

Court obliges NABU to investigate possible corruption offense by prosecutor general

NABU announces 153 notices of suspicion in Dec

Ukrainian citizen complains to NABU about president, but court directs Bureau to investigate Prosecutor General Lutsenko

NABU detains ex-external advisor to SSAU head in 2009-2010 suspected of causing $8 mln loss to SOE Ukrkosmos under Lybid project

Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan declines to testify, SAPO files petition to arrest him with bail option

Railway express from Kyiv to Boryspil airport will run 30 times a day

Court obliges NABU to start investigation into misuse of funds by Yatsenyuk, Petrenko, and other Justice Ministry officials

Sytnyk: no action on NABU audit so far

Sytnyk says HACC may start working in March 2019

LATEST

One KIA, four WIA due to car shelling by Russia-led militants near Katerynivka

MP Lohvynsky elected Vice President of PACE's Legal Affairs, Human Rights Committee

Ukrainian military capture Russian drone in Donbas

PGO completes notice of suspicion for Russia Duma MP

U.S. Senate submits resolution on strengthening defense assistance to Ukraine

Poroshenko, Merkel in Davos discuss cybersecurity for Ukraine's upcoming presidential elections

Investors expect Ukraine to preserve achievements in reforms, continue them – Poroshenko

Ukrainian MP Iryna Gerashchenko advises families of Russians convicted in Ukraine to ask Putin for prisoner swap

Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

Kyiv court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison for high treason

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD