Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have declared that a fugitive assistant for a people's deputy and former official of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia is suspected of organizing the embezzlement of UAH 93.27 million of the state-owned company.

According to a Friday posting on the website of the NABU, the person organized a corruption scheme and translated it into action. He is suspected under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 205 (sham business) and Parts 2 and 3 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement or conversion or property by malversation) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On January 23, 2019, he was placed on the wanted list.

"Thus, the total number of suspects in the criminal proceedings related to the seizure of UAH 93.27 million of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia is eight people, of whom two people are assistants to one of the people's deputies," the NABU said.

The National Bureau recalled that on January 15, 2019, NABU detectives notified seven people that they are suspected of seizing more than UAH 93 million.

"Among those involved in committing the crime are officials of a company manufacturing switchgear products, officials of the branch Center for Provision of Production of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia," the NABU said.

The investigation of the facts cited by the NABU detectives began in June 2017.