Ukrzaliznytsia to increase govt procurement budget to UAH 65 bln in 2024 – board chairman

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia plans to increase the government procurement budget to UAH 65 billion in 2024, including through the implementation of infrastructure projects, said Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chairman Yevhen Liaschenko in Kyiv at the Supplier Day 2024 on Tuesday.

"Over two years, we had a procurement budget of more than UAH 80 billion... And this year, in 2024, we plan to increase this figure, we are increasing... Our goal is UAH 65 billion," he said.

Liaschenko said that the volume of government procurement will depend on the projects being implemented by Ukrzaliznytsia, including infrastructure ones.

"Not only transitions to the European Union [land rail crossings], but also a great contribution to the structure of increasing infrastructure to the Danube ports was made. Now, we are working on increasing the capacity for transportation to the ports of Big Odesa – the Black Sea ports," he said.

Ukrzaliznytsia said that in 2023, in particular, procurements were announced for 11,000 lots worth UAH 56 billion. Contracts worth UAH 47 billion were signed. The number of tender participants was 5,280. The average level of competition was 1.53.

In 2021, the volume of government procurement by Ukrzaliznytsia was UAH 34 billion (3,550 participants), in 2022 it was UAH 35 billion (2,270 participants).