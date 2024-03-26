Economy

16:06 26.03.2024

Ukrzaliznytsia to increase govt procurement budget to UAH 65 bln in 2024 – board chairman

2 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia to increase govt procurement budget to UAH 65 bln in 2024 – board chairman

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia plans to increase the government procurement budget to UAH 65 billion in 2024, including through the implementation of infrastructure projects, said Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chairman Yevhen Liaschenko in Kyiv at the Supplier Day 2024 on Tuesday.

"Over two years, we had a procurement budget of more than UAH 80 billion... And this year, in 2024, we plan to increase this figure, we are increasing... Our goal is UAH 65 billion," he said.

Liaschenko said that the volume of government procurement will depend on the projects being implemented by Ukrzaliznytsia, including infrastructure ones.

"Not only transitions to the European Union [land rail crossings], but also a great contribution to the structure of increasing infrastructure to the Danube ports was made. Now, we are working on increasing the capacity for transportation to the ports of Big Odesa – the Black Sea ports," he said.

Ukrzaliznytsia said that in 2023, in particular, procurements were announced for 11,000 lots worth UAH 56 billion. Contracts worth UAH 47 billion were signed. The number of tender participants was 5,280. The average level of competition was 1.53.

In 2021, the volume of government procurement by Ukrzaliznytsia was UAH 34 billion (3,550 participants), in 2022 it was UAH 35 billion (2,270 participants).

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia

MORE ABOUT

12:28 28.02.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia submits projects worth EUR 80 mln for CEF call – Ministry of Reconstruction

Ukrzaliznytsia submits projects worth EUR 80 mln for CEF call – Ministry of Reconstruction

18:46 20.02.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia calls on farmers to redirect cargo flows to Hungary

Ukrzaliznytsia calls on farmers to redirect cargo flows to Hungary

15:24 20.02.2024
Forty cars with grain waiting for reloading at Medyka-Shehyni rail station where protesters scattered grain – Ukrzaliznytsia

Forty cars with grain waiting for reloading at Medyka-Shehyni rail station where protesters scattered grain – Ukrzaliznytsia

12:32 20.02.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia extends restrictions on transportation of fats and oils to Poland through Izov station

Ukrzaliznytsia extends restrictions on transportation of fats and oils to Poland through Izov station

17:18 19.02.2024
Polish protesters attempt to block cargo transfer at Yahodyn-Dorohuzk, Izov-Hrubieszów checkpoints

Polish protesters attempt to block cargo transfer at Yahodyn-Dorohuzk, Izov-Hrubieszów checkpoints

17:47 30.01.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia gets over UAH 68 mln in compensation for losses from gas procurement fraud

Ukrzaliznytsia gets over UAH 68 mln in compensation for losses from gas procurement fraud

12:35 08.12.2023
First piggyback train with trucks crosses Ukrainian-Polish border - Ukrzaliznytsia

First piggyback train with trucks crosses Ukrainian-Polish border - Ukrzaliznytsia

19:19 04.12.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia and KCBW sign contract for purchase of another 22 passenger cars for UAH 980.45 mln by July 2026

Ukrzaliznytsia and KCBW sign contract for purchase of another 22 passenger cars for UAH 980.45 mln by July 2026

20:34 29.09.2023
DAI Global LLC to provide technical support to Ukrzaliznytsia in development of grain exports

DAI Global LLC to provide technical support to Ukrzaliznytsia in development of grain exports

17:45 26.09.2023
Polish SKPL to begin operating passenger trip from Ukraine in Oct, first trip of Czech RegioJet to be launched in Nov

Polish SKPL to begin operating passenger trip from Ukraine in Oct, first trip of Czech RegioJet to be launched in Nov

AD

HOT NEWS

Restoration of power supply in Kharkiv may take one-two weeks if no new damage caused – Ukrenergo

Ukraine receives $880 mln from IMF - Shmyhal

Ferrexpo announces new seizure of 49.5% of shares of its subsidiaries in Ukraine

Ukraine’s gross external debt increases to 90.7% of GDP in Q4 2023 – NBU

It will take years to restore Dniprovska HPP – Ukrhydroenergo CEO

LATEST

Restoring energy system after Russian attacks requires intl financial support

Updated memo on EFF with IMF contains 13 steps to deepen infrastructure of financial markets and supervision

Interpipe masters over 210 new types of pipe products for EU market

All generation facilities damaged as result of Russian attack to be returned to operation – head of Ukrenergo

Restoration of power supply in Kharkiv may take one-two weeks if no new damage caused – Ukrenergo

Ukrnafta increases imported fuel supplies in 2024

Ukrnafta increases gas production by 10.7%, to 92.1 mcm, in Feb

Expanding restrictions on import of Ukrainian food products into EU could prolong war – Solsky

Ukraine receives $880 mln from IMF - Shmyhal

Ferrexpo announces new seizure of 49.5% of shares of its subsidiaries in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD