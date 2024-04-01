Ukrzaliznytsia sets another record by transporting 16 million tonnes of cargo in March – Kubrakov

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia transported 16 million tonnes of cargo in all directions in March 2024, which is a third more than in March 2023, and 10% more than the record figures of February 2024, when the volume of transportation reached 14.5 million tonnes, said Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

“Ukrzaliznytsia’s freight traffic has been growing for the third month in a row. And the March result is the best since the beginning of the full-scale invasion,” he wrote on Facebook.

According to his information, 5.3 million tonnes of cargo were transported through port stations, including 2.7 million tonnes of grain. Through western border crossings - 3.4 million tonnes, including 484,000 tonnes of grain.

“Currently, a third of all railway cargo is transshipped through port stations, which ensures more than 70% of the load at sea ports. These are mainly cargoes that are sent for export, in particular Ukrainian grain,” commented the company’s chairman of the board, Yevhen Liaschenko.

The head of Ukrzaliznytsia noted that in March Ukrzaliznytsia fulfilled virtually all requests from shippers and continues to improve operational indicators, which are the key to positive work results.

In addition, 8 million tonnes of cargo were transported by rail for export in March 2024, of which 3.2 million tonnes were grain. In total, 51% of all cargo was transported for export. Export volumes increased by more than half compared to March 2023.

At the same time, 7 million tonnes were transported domestically, which is 11% more than March 2023.

“Import transportation increased by 65% by March 2023 and amounted to 808,300 tonnes,” the official summed up.

The Ministry of Restoration recalled that the volume of cargo transportation by Ukrzaliznytsia has been growing since the beginning of the year. In January, a record volume of cargo transportation was achieved - 14.1 million tonnes, in February - 14.5 million tonnes.